First Alert: The latest on Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. As of the latest 7am advisory, Michael’s max sustained winds have reached 100 mph, making it a CAT 2 hurricane. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center increases those winds to 120, CAT 3 status, prior to landfall early Wednesday afternoon.
Michael has picked up forward momentum with a movement just west of due north at 12 mph. This general NNW track should continue for another roughly 24 hours before it starts turning NE. This turn is especially important for Alabama’s impacts. Without the turn, we’d be looking at a much more significant event.
That being said, this will still be a significant event for southeast Alabama. After landfall, Michael will race toward the far southeast tip of Alabama. This would place the Wiregrass near the western eyewall, a location that could still support hurricane-force wind gusts.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Geneva and Houston counties. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Covington, Coffee, Dale and Henry counties. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Escambia, Monroe, Conecuh, Butler, Crenshaw, Pike and Barbour counties. Remember, a Watch means conditions are possible. A Warning means conditions are imminent.
We’re been preaching for several days about how any westward/eastward shift in track could have substantial changes to our forecast. At this stage, major changes in track are unlikely. Subtle shifts remain possible, and the general premise remains the same. Any shift west increases local impacts. Shifts east decrease them. It’s increasingly likely major impacts will be limited to the Wiregrass counties of SE Alabama.
That being said, strong winds will still be possible as far west as Andalusia and as far north as Troy based on the expected track. Gusty winds develop with showers for the rest of central Alabama Wednesday, but should not be overly impactful. Parts of west and north Alabama may barely even get any rain. Impacts, winds & rain intensity will rapidly decrease with westward and northward extent from the Wiregrass.
So to round up...the Montgomery area deals with scattered showers and breezy conditions for much of the day Wednesday. We do not expect damage or power outages. Southeastward into Troy, Heavy rain is likely with strong winds at times. A few power outages may be possible, but should be limited in nature. Into Dothan, hurricane conditions develop late in the day Wednesday. Power outages will be widespread with many downed trees/associated wind damage. Fortunately, our ground is relatively dry. That should help limit uprooted trees, but this risk cannot be avoided if gusts reach the 70+ mph range.
It is important to keep up to date on the latest forecast information. Even a 10 mile shift in track will have significant implications on our local weather. Stay tuned.
First Alert Meteorologist Eric Snitil
