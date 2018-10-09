First Alert: The latest on Hurricane Michael

So to round up...the Montgomery area deals with scattered showers and breezy conditions for much of the day Wednesday. We do not expect damage or power outages. Southeastward into Troy, Heavy rain is likely with strong winds at times. A few power outages may be possible, but should be limited in nature. Into Dothan, hurricane conditions develop late in the day Wednesday. Power outages will be widespread with many downed trees/associated wind damage. Fortunately, our ground is relatively dry. That should help limit uprooted trees, but this risk cannot be avoided if gusts reach the 70+ mph range.