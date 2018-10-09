NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt tour Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Lester Holt and the NBC Nightly News crew are spending the day in Montgomery Tuesday to highlight the city and some of its people.
You can see all of the stories on NBC Nightly News Tuesday night. Holt will anchor live from Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery starting at 5:30 p.m.
One Montgomery resident Holt will be highlighting is Althea Thomas. Thomas was hired as an organist by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1955. She’s been playing at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church ever since.
Holt also visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and talked with Bryan Stevenson, the founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative.
For lunch, Holt stopped by Montgomery’s iconic Chris' Hotdogs.
We also learned that the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Band will be making a special appearance on NBC Nightly News. The band will perform live on Dexter Avenue during the broadcast.
