School closures ahead of Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some schools and businesses in Alabama are closing ahead of Hurricane Michael:
- Barbour County Schools (closed Wednesday)
- Enterprise State Community College and Alabama Aviation College in Ozark and Andalusia (closed from 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday)
- Eufaula City Schools (closed Wednesday)
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, all locations (closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday)
- Troy City Schools (teacher in-service and extracurricular activities canceled Wednesday)
