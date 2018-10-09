School closures ahead of Hurricane Michael

By WSFA Staff | October 9, 2018 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 9:40 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some schools and businesses in Alabama are closing ahead of Hurricane Michael:

  • Barbour County Schools (closed Wednesday)
  • Enterprise State Community College and Alabama Aviation College in Ozark and Andalusia (closed from 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday)
  • Eufaula City Schools (closed Wednesday)
  • Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, all locations (closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday)
  • Troy City Schools (teacher in-service and extracurricular activities canceled Wednesday)

