Search continues for armed robber

Montgomery police are still searching for this armed robbery suspect. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By John O'Connor | October 8, 2018 at 8:26 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue to search for the person responsible for an armed robbery.

It happened last Thursday around 9 p.m. The robber entered the Marathon Gas Station in the 1700 block of Carter Hill Road.

He was armed and robbed the business at gunpoint. Surveillance pictures indicate he was wearing a striped purple hoodie and black pants and black Adidas sneakers with the white stripes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward.

