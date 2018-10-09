Waiting on Michael

We have one last day to prep for the arrival of Hurricane Michael. Clouds will dominate our Tuesday ahead of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, particularly late in the day. We’re still set for a Wednesday landfall along the Panhandle of Florida. Michael will track northeast, either directly into the Wiregrass or close to it. This could result in hurricane-force wind gusts across the southeast tip of Alabama. The exact track will dictate how far inland strong winds and heavy rain will be able to make it. At this moment, we think the most significant impacts will affect southeast Alabama. The rest of the area will still get rain with gusty winds, but impacts will not be significant. If the track shifts any more westward, these impacts will increase.