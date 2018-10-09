Wanted Auburn man arrested after a burglary at a mobile home.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Auburn Police arrested a man on October 8 on multiple charges including burglary, theft, and fleeing police.
Michael J. Smith was arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred October 5, at the mobile homes in the 500 block of Lee Road 57 and 2300 block of Lee Road 137.
According to police reports he broke into the residence and stole $1,600 worth of items that included firearms, electronics, and jewelry.
Smith was later found by officers through surveillance on a failure to appear warrant. The stolen items were recovered upon his arrest.
Smith was also identified as the remaining suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop on October 5.
He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $13,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.