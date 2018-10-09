Woman suspected of stealing cars from multiple dealerships arrested

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Several local car dealership owners are hoping this is the end of their nightmare.
Cynthia Lord was arrested after police said she stole a car right off the lot in Tarrant.
We spoke with dealership owners in Pelham and Gardendale.
They said they both have video of the same woman who told them she wanted to test drive their cars, but then never came back.
“Oh yeah, she was going to do it until she got caught probably," said Gary Irwin, a car salesman at Icon Motor Group.
Surveillance video captured this woman, asking to test drive a Dodge Charger at Legacy Motors LLC in Pelham last week.
“I mean, she was very convincing. She seemed to be very, just like a regular person,” said Legacy Motors LLC owner Adam Zeytoony.
But after she drove the the car right off the lot, Zeytoony said she never came back.
The same thing happening at a dealership in Tarrant.
Police said Cynthia Lord asked to test drive a BMW from a dealership’s lot, and never returned.
Irwin said she drove up in that same BMW to his son’s dealership in Gardendale.
“When she pulled up at our car lot, she asked to test drive a car and she pulled up by herself in a BMW,” said Irwin. “When we came back, the Jeep was gone, and looked up about 3 or 4 minutes later and the BMW was going out.”
Irwin’s son, who owns Icon Motor Group, was able to show police surveillance video from a neighboring gas station where the woman took the stolen Jeep to fill up.
Tarrant Police are now charging Lord with Theft of Property in the first degree. She’s in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Zeytoony said they were fortunate enough to get the stolen Charger back. Irwin, on the other hand, is still looking for the stolen Jeep.
If you have any information, call police.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.