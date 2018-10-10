Alabama EMA preps for Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As Hurricane Michael approaches, groups from around the state are connecting with counties to make sure they have the resources they need.
"We are very concerned," said Brian Hastings, the director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
He is concerned about the impact Hurricane Michael's winds would have on thousands.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Monday. Since then, representatives from state agencies and the private sector have been working at the State Operations Center.
"Alabama EMA. We're 90 people. We don't have a lot of resources. So really what we are is just the power of partnerships," Hastings said.
Groups at the State Operations Center includes the Alabama National Guard, Department of Human Resources, and Alabama Power.
They stay in contact with local counties and groups and figure out what resources those counties need.
For instance, they help organize shelters and sort out where to send crews to clean of debris.
But Director Hastings says these partners have been preparing for this long before they knew a storm was coming.
"So we've done a lot of work on the front side of this with working with our counties, our federal and state partners local partnerships, to build those relationships on blue sky days," he said.
So that when that gray sky comes, they know what to do.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.