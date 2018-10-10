Alabama State celebrates win over Alcorn and turns focus to South Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Entering the season the Alcorn State Braves were the team to beat in the SWAC East Division.
Winning four straight division titles and picked as the preseason favorite to win again in 2018.
Alabama State had other plans.
The Hornets took down the Braves on Saturday in five overtimes 28-25.
Alabama State controls its own destiny for a division title this season.
"Right now our faith is in Alabama state. We don't have to worry about anybody doing anything else but us winning. Every day we go out and lace up, it's about what we do. If we want to get this thing done and want to win, our destiny is in our hands," ASU coach Donald Hill-Eley stated.
Coach Eley is quick to point out the work is far from over for the Hornets.
"That one win does not go for a win in every other game. Now they are going to be gunning for us. We have to prepare for that and continue to gun for them," said Eley.
The Hornets currently stand at 1-1 in SWAC play but jump out of conference to face South Alabama on Saturday in Mobile.
"South Alabama is a program that is 1-5, but they are FBS. They have a lot of bowl division talent. We will use this game to compete and play some guys that we haven't really played to see if they can help us in the bottom half of that race for the Eastern Division championship," stated Eley.
Kickoff between Alabama State and South Alabama is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.