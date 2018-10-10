Discount tickets to Holiday Market available for hurricane evacuees

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Junior League is offering discount tickets to the Holiday Market to people fleeing Hurricane Michael.
The Holiday Market kicks off Wednesday with the Preview Party, held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by three days of shopping. The Holiday Market is taking place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Madison Avenue.
Those evacuating in the face of the storm can show their Florida identification at the ticket counter to receive a $5 ticket for Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
“Caring for families in our community is the reason we host fundraisers like Holiday Market,” 2018 Holiday Market chair Melissa Eubanks said. “The Junior League offers our warmest welcome to those forced to evacuate their homes, and we look forward to extending care and hospitality, as well as a fun day of shopping, to our friends from Florida.”
