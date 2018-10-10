Dothan prepares for Hurricane Michael

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan city leaders held a joint press conference Tuesday evening at the Emergency Management Agency office to discuss final preparations and give final warnings before Hurricane Michael makes landfall.
“This event, to me, it’s eerily reminiscent of Opal in 1995,” said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish. “But more powerful.”
“We prepare for the worst and pray for the best, and that is what we continue to do with this storm,” said Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams.
As the radars show, Hurricane Michael get more powerful and get closer to southeast Alabama, Dothan City leaders are bracing for damage they expect the storm to cause.
Roughly 250 utility workers are staged at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds ready to respond. City leaders want people to stay off roads not only as the storm moves in but after it’s over so they can get the city back to normal quickly.
“We’ll have many, many resources moving through our city, so we ask locals to stay off roadways especially the major thoroughfares as we move into response and recovery,” said Dothan Fire Chief Chris Etheredge.
Dothan police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will also have extra officers to help patrol.
At this point there is no curfew or mandatory evacuation in place. If you feel your home is not safe, evacuees are being directed to Cornerstone Church for shelter needs.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.