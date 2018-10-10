Family angered over piled up, veterans’ headstones

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Roy Lee Williams, Jr.--a master sergeant in the US Marine Corps. Nolen Adams, Jr.--a member of the United States Air Force.
Names of veterans carved in headstones, some of which are broken and damaged.
They are visible in a Facebook picture taken by a man who recently visited Zion Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Birmingham.
That man wrote, "I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR WHAT I SAW!” after he saw markers piled up behind a building.
WBRC spoke with the cemetery owner, Beverly Cole, by phone Tuesday.
She declined repeated requests to speak on camera.
Cole says she’s only owned the cemetery since last June, and in that time, tried to correct maintenance and governance issues.
She called the complaints about the headstones, petty, sad and illegitimate, citing numerous reasons for the issue. In some cases, she says the headstones are duplicates that may have had the wrong date or design.
In other cases, she says families haven't finished paying for them.
Cole says the cemetery has reached out to some of those families, but haven’t been able to get in touch with them.
Back in that Facebook post, the man wrote, in all caps, “ I JUST WANT THE PROBLEM FIXED—PERIOD.”
