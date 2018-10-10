Georgia National Fair closes ahead of Hurricane Michael

By Alex Jones | October 10, 2018 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:15 AM

PERRY, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia National Fair has made the decision to shut down for the day ahead of Hurricane Michael’s potential impacts.

The fair will remain closed all day Wednesday, Oct. 10 and reopen at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Regular fair hours will resume once the gates are opened.

In a Facebook post, officials say “Safety is our number one priority here for all fairgoers, exhibitors and staff and we feel that closing for the day on Wednesday is the safest protocol at this time.”

In order to make up for closing on Wednesday, the fair will be offering an extra armband day on Friday, Oct. 12.

Armbands can be purchased for $20 for unlimited rides throughout the day.

