Houston County shelters open, curfew to begin at noon

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Houston County Emergency Management Agency gave an update on Hurricane Michael preparations Wednesday morning.
Houston County is prepared to take in evacuees fleeing Michael’s path, as well as receive local residents who need refuge. The shelters open now are First Baptist Church, Memphis Baptist Church, Wiregrass Church, Northview Christian Church, and the Harbour. At noon, the Westgate Rec Center will open as well.
Officials ask that anyone seeking refuge first go to Cornerstone Church (2685 John D. Odom Road) off Montgomery Highway, and from there they will be sent to the appropriate shelter. They will register and fill out some paperwork to help the county track evacuees; those seeking refuge should bring a photo ID.
Anyone seeking guidance on shelters can call 211. Anyone who can volunteer at one of the shelters should call 334-245-3341 with their name, number, and available hours.
Officials advise that power outages will be widespread and last a while. They ask that residents be patient and have supplies to last them 72 hours if they are without power.
Officials ask residents to use 211 for non-emergency calls, leaving 911 free for life-or-death situations.
A curfew will be enacted in Houston County from noon Wednesday until conditions are safe.
