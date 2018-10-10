Hundreds turn out to watch NBC Nightly News Broadcast live on Dexter Ave.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery was showcased on a national stage Tuesday night. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt broadcast live from downtown as part of the Across America Tour.
Instead of watching NBC Nightly News from their homes hundreds of people lined the sidewalks between Decatur and Bainbridge to watch the broadcast.
“To see an icon like Lester Holt I mean this is going down in history," said Natasha Foster.
Before going live in front of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Lester Holt shook hands and took pictures with those who came out.
“It was surreal. I didn’t expect to meet him. My heart is racing right now," said Lexie Moore.
Some residents saw this opportunity as a shining moment for the Capital City.
“I am just so excited that we are on TV with something positive and something good and for the nation to see what an amazing city we are,” said one spectator.
For the pastor of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Reverend Cromwell Handy this is a chance to reflect on the cities rich history. The church organist, Althea Thomas, was featured Tuesday during Nightly News.
“It refreshes our memory of how far we have come and how far we must continue to go,” said Reverend Cromwell Handy.
City leaders believes the stories shared with the country will bring more people here.
“Montgomery is really put on the map. We could not buy this type of advertising to be on NBC. We owe a big debt of gratitude to your station for getting them here,” said Mayor Todd Strange.
To end the nightly news the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Band made an appearance.
Now from here Lester Holt and his team will take a detour in the Across America Tour. Wednesday Holt will anchor from Panama City, Florida to cover Hurricane Michael and its impact. Lester Across America will plan to resume Thursday in Kansas City.
