Hurricane Michael halts day 1 of federal pill mill trial

“Money, that’s what this case is all about,” Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ross said in opening statements.
Over the course of thirty minutes, Ross told fourteen jurors why nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba was on trial. Akwuba is charged with 31 counts, including drug distribution, money laundering, and health care fraud.
Akwuba worked for embattled Doctor Gilberto Sanchez, who’s been sentenced to 145 months in prison for running a pill mill out of his practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
During opening statements, Ross told the jury Akwuba was Sanchez’s patient, who was offered a job at his practice after she received her degree to become a nurse practitioner. In 2015 the law changed, allowing nurse practitioners to write prescriptions for controlled substances that were originally prescribed by the physician on alternate months.
At that time, Akwuba approached Sanchez, asking to practice in a property next door, which was also owned by Sanchez, and see her own patients. They agreed she would receive 30 percent of her gross profits.
Ross described Akwuba’s practice as booming.
“They came in, told her what they wanted, and she gave it to them,” he said. “She was the path of least resistance.”
Ross stated some of Sanchez’s patients wanted to see Akwuba for this reason. To keep the business going, she would reportedly send nurses and runners over to the main facility to get Sanchez to sign the prescriptions.
Akwuba’s practice skyrocketed to the point that Sanchez paid her a flat fee of $10,000 a month.
In 2016, Sanchez and Akwuba cut ties, and she opened her own clinic, Mercy Family Healthcare and attempted to recruit Sanchez’s patients.
“I’ll see you and keep you going,” Akwuba told the patients, according to Ross.
Ross said Akwuba recruited Prattville Dr. John MacLellan to enter a collaborative partnership so she could practice and write prescriptions. He would not have to see patients, only review charts and sign prescriptions and would earn 10 percent of the profit. MacLellan reportedly visited the practice, and wasn’t given access to the charts - only a stack of prescriptions to sign.
“He was troubled because he saw medications only he prescribed to late-term cancer patients,” Ross informed the jury.
The next visit, MacLellan gave Akwuba a book on the proper prescribing of opioids; a week later she returned it, stating she didn’t have time to read it.
MacLellan terminated his partnership with Akwuba, and the day of the termination, she signed eighty prescriptions that would be distributed in the coming weeks.
Ross stated Akwuba entered collaborations with other doctors and forged their signatures until the time of her indictment.
Akwuba’s defense attorney Andrew Skier stated his client was born in a part of Nigeria that he couldn’t pronounce and no one could find on a map, and had a difficult life.
After moving to the states and going to college she began working for Sanchez.
“She idolized him, she respected him because he had healing in his hands,” Skier told the jury.
Skier said she didn’t see Sanchez for who he really was.
“Sanchez ran the practice like a mafia boss,” Skier explained, stating Sanchez was reaping all the profits from the practice.
As for the medications involved, Skier told jurors the medications can be dangerous, but they can also be helpful.
He stressed to the jury to keep in mind that some of the witnesses that will appear for the government are paid, and some are seeking reduced sentences. He asked jurors to be fair to Akwuba and understand the motivation for some witnesses’ testimony.
The first government witness, and likely the key witness of the trial was called first, Dr. Gilberto Sanchez.
Sanchez’s testimony backed up the claims made by Ross during opening statements.
Sanchez said on the stand that he and Akwuba prescribed controlled substances to patients that didn’t need them, and often a runner would bring Akwuba’s prescriptions for him to sign while she saw patients.
Sanchez testified that drugs like Norco, hydrocodone, Xanax, and amphetamines were prescribed without medical need.
Ross put several prescriptions on a screen for Sanchez, one showed a prescription for 325 milligrams of hydrocodone that he signed. Akwuba had seen the patient, and he signed the prescription without looking at the chart.
“That’s just the way it worked,” Sanchez testified. “I believed the persons working for me were competent.”
Sanchez testified that ‘many times’ he questioned the prescriptions and advised her to reduce the quantity.
“I told her to reduce the prescription for one hundred hydrocodone pills a month to begin to wean them off,” Sanchez said. “She told he she had it under control.”
Sanchez said Akwuba even wrote prescriptions for patients that failed a drug screen, despite his device to “divorce,” or terminate a patient from the practice.
During Sanchez’s testimony the U.S. Marshal’s Service notified the judge a hurricane watch was issued in some of the jurors home counties.
The jurors apparently attempted to secure hotel rooms in Montgomery earlier in the week but the city was at maximum hotel occupancy. This case originated in the Northern Division of Alabama’s Middle District. Jurors are summoned from the counties in that division.
After deliberation, visiting Senior Judge Sharon Blackburn agreed to recess the trial until Monday. Trial was not scheduled for this case on Thursday and Friday due to prior commitments for the Court.
