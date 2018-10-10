Michael to make landfall today

Dangerous hurricane Michael is now a CAT 4 storm with max sustained winds of 140 mph. Additional strengthening is expected before landfall today, and it remains conceivable this will end up making landfall around PCB as a CAT 4. Michael will track NNE very close to the southeast tip of Alabama later this evening. Hurricane conditions will overspread parts of the Wiregrass with tropical storm conditions inland from there. There will be a sharp difference in wind speed and rain amounts, but much of the area will experience rain and wind in some capacity. Damage and outages will favor areas southeast closer to the center of the storm. Stay up to date on the latest information as any subtle shifts in track can still have a large impact on our local forecast.