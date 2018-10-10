Officials outline new way to get on I-85 SB from Taylor Rd.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and area residents gathered Tuesday evening to discuss plans to relieve traffic congestion where Taylor Road merges onto Interstate 85 southbound towards downtown.
Their conclusion: construct a cuing lane as part of Taylor Road that will guide drivers to where they can make a U-turn at the intersection of Taylor Road and Halcyon Summit Drive. From there, drivers can then merge onto the interstate going in the same direction as if they had been driving south on Taylor Road.
“What we’re seeing already is that motorists are already -- they’re either using the loop to go 85 south, or they’re already coming down here to make a U-turn to come onto 85 south," said ALDOT spokesperson Brantley Kirk. "So now we’re signalizing that U-turn and making it a safer movement.”
Kirk says the new lane will be used solely for drivers wanting to merge onto I-85 south, and will be created using the existing shoulder of the Taylor Road overpass.
In particular, ALDOT officials pointed to the area’s early morning congestion as the reason for the new lane and are hoping this new U-turn will help thin out traffic in the mornings and throughout the day.
ALDOT says it plans for construction to last from this Spring to the end of 2019.
