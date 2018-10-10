Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS

Dent's home run over Fenway Park's Green Monster in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker propelled the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, but Boston eliminated its rival in the Bronx in the teams' second straight postseason meeting. In the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox became the first big league team to overcome 3-0 postseason deficit, winning the final two games on the road and going on to sweep the World Series for its first title since 1918.