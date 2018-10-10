River Region hotels fill as Floridians evacuate

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Information provided by the Alabama Department of Tourism shows a majority of hotels in Montgomery County are booked up. The department’s data shows a similar situation for hotels in Elmore and Autauga counties.
Jay Patel owns four hotels, two in Montgomery and two in Prattville. He said all of his properties were completely full by Tuesday evening.
“Folks started evacuating early, so we saw a lot of bookings starting Tuesday afternoon," Patel said.
Douglas McCleeary fled the storm from Tallahassee, Florida. He and his family evacuated with their two dogs.
“We decided we had to go because the hurricane just kept getting stronger and stronger,” McCleeary said. “Originally, we were going to stay in Dothan, but we heard Dothan was going to be pretty bad so we came on up to Montgomery.”
Patel said he and his staff are offering complimentary food, goody bags and waving the pet restrictions at all of his hotels in order to make evacuees' stay more accommodating.
“We’re trying to make it as comfortable as we can for them,” Patel said.
You can find a real-time, updated list of available hotels in the state on the tourism department’s website.
