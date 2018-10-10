Woman assaulted in Montgomery; suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect is in police custody, in connection to an assault of a woman Tuesday night.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Townlake Drive in reference to a woman who had been assaulted. Upon arrival they found the victim with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect, who police say is known to the victim, was taken into custody.
The assault remains under investigation.
