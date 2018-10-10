Woman critically injured after being pinned between vehicles off of I-59 NB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was pinned between her car and another vehicle off of I-59 Northbound.
The victim got out of her car after having car trouble in the right lane of the 31st Street North exit. Another car was side swiped by an 18-wheeler while trying to move around her, pinning her against her car, according to Birmingham police.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as accident reconstructionists investigate the crash.
The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
