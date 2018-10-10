Auburn police arrest Tuskegee man on robbery charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man has been arrested in Auburn in connection with a robbery investigation.
34-year-old Warren Louis Hampton was arrested on Oct. 9 on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
On Sept. 26, police responded to a robbery at an apartment complex on North Donahue Dr.
A 19-year-old male resident and several male acquaintances were inside an apartment when someone knocked on the door. Once the door was opened, two males rushed in, one of whom was armed with a firearm demanding money and drugs.
One of the suspects struck the resident and one of the acquaintances before fleeing the scene with electronic devices belonging to the victims.
The victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center and University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center for treatment and released.
An investigation determined that Hampton was one of the responsible individuals and was not random.
Hampton currently sits in the Lee County Jail with a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with information may contact APD detectives at (334) 501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391.
