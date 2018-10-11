Child passenger found shortly after Montgomery car theft

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | October 11, 2018 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some scary moments for a family have come to an end after their vehicle was stolen Thursday afternoon with a young child still inside.

The Montgomery Police Department has released few details, but did confirm the child was found a short distance away from the theft and was unharmed.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. The suspect/s and stolen vehicle have not been located.

Montgomery police have not released any information on a description of the vehicle or suspect/s.

