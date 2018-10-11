Covington County mostly escapes Hurricane Michael’s wrath

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - While Hurricane Michael hammered the Florida Panhandle with Category 4 winds, Covington County braced for the violent sidebrush as the massive Michael made his way inland.
We found Ed Nickerson in his 26-foot camper in the Andalusia Walmart parking lot, an evacuee from Niceville, Florida, 66 miles away.
“We’ve pretty much packed up what we could and valuable things we can take," said Nickerson.
The fact he camped out for now in Andalusia made Covington County EMA Susan Harris a little nervous, not knowing what Hurricane Michael might throw at this city of around 9,000.
The Cat 4 hurricane made landfall just over 100 miles away from Andalusia.
“That makes me nervous and it’s hard to help people at the last minute,” Harris warned.
“If it looks like it’s going to get bad, then we’ll go over there to Interstate 65,” Nickerson explained.
Either way, the Andalusia fire chief made sure his men were ready, not only ready but Chief Russell McGlamory put the entire department on alert just in case.
“The problem becomes actually getting to it," McGlamory stated. “If it’s bad we’ve had to take chainsaws and cut our way through to get to somebody.”
“Well, basically there’s not much we can do,” Nickerson added. He knows it may be a few days before he can drive back home, but for this Florida native, he’s been there, done that.
EMA Director Harris says she anticipates getting the last of the tropical winds by 7 a.m. Thursday.
