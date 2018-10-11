Deputies arrest man accused of stealing tools, water, Twinkies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Limestone County have arrested a man on theft and breaking-and-entering charges.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the Athens man was identified thanks to camera and GPS equipment equipped in a stolen vehicle, as well as public response from a photo posted on Facebook.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Highway 72 on Tuesday on a report of a truck being stolen. A lock to the business yard had reportedly been cut and the gate was left open.
Authorities believe the suspect, 43-year-old Curt Hall, entered four different vehicles and took hand tools, power tools, a bottle of water, and box of chocolate Twinkies.
The truck was able to be returned after the manager of the business provided photos of the suspect driving the stolen vehicle, graphics of where he went, each address where the vehicle was stopped, his speed, and even evidence that he did not wear his seat-belt, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hall was charged with theft, breaking-and-entering into a vehicle, and criminal trespassing after he was spotted walking on Blackburn Road.
The sheriff’s office also says that Hall confessed to the charges and even admitted to eating the entire box of Twinkies.
