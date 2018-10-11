Former Wetumpka officer sentenced for negligent homicide

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A former Wetumpka police officer who was convicted of negligent homicide in September has been sentenced in Judge Sibley Reynolds' Elmore County courtroom.
Andrew Bass was ordered to serve one year in the custody of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, meaning he’ll serve time in the county jail. He’ll also be required to pay $50 to the Crime Victims' Compensation Fund.
Bass was responding to an emergency call in October 2016 when he crashed into another car, killing 52-year-old Elaine Merritt. The fatal crash happened on Highway 231.
Officials said at trial that Merritt was in the median waiting to merge when Bass drove down the median, colliding with her vehicle and killing her. The officer was on-duty and responding to an emergency call but court documents indicated he was driving 90 mph without running his emergency lights or siren.
Bass wasn’t initially charged, but a manslaughter indictment was brought in July 2017. He went on trial for manslaughter but after three hours of deliberations, the jury opted to find him guilty of criminally negligent homicide, a misdemeanor. He was taken into custody following the verdict’s reading.
