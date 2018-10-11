Galu Tagovailoa: Tua, Taulia would never be who they are without God

“Jalen is a special kid. I’m really grateful and thankful to Jalen and the family…Jalen took in Tua as his brother and they’ve worked. And it hurts me to hear and to see how people react to Jalen. This kid has been so special to this state. As a father, I know how it feels. I can just imagine going through that with my son and it kills me to see things like that, especially with our faith. We pray for Jalen, we pray for the family. I always tell Tua you gotta hold tight to Jalen. That’s your guy. Not because you’re starting and things have changed. It should never be like that…That’s my only downfall with how people look at the Alabama program, it’s how they treat these kids. They’re still kids. It breaks my heart to see that, but at the same time, when we see Jalen come in, I’m stoked, I’m happy. I want to see him be successful, I want to see him do good. Because he’s been good. He’s taken this team to two national championships. You can’t take that away from him and his family.”