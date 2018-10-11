Gov. Ivey to tour storm damage Thursday in south AL

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will tour the storm damage inflicted on south Alabama during a flyover of affected areas Thursday afternoon. Following landing, the governor will be shown areas of destruction during a ground tour.
Ivey is slated to fly over areas of Geneva and Houston counties around 3 p.m.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Ivey will deplane from a state aircraft and visit the Dothan Garden District, located near North Oats and East Adams Street.
The governor will then travel on to the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
Ivey declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon, two days ahead of Hurricane Michael’s landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a strong Category 4 hurricane. The storm clipped the southeastern portion of Alabama and then moved into Georgia. At least two fatalities are confirmed as being Michael-related.
Ivey spoke with President Donald Trump about the storm Wednesday afternoon. She’s also signed a request for an emergency declaration for the president that would allow preemptive federal assistance for cleanup efforts and other resources.
