Guard jets moved to Ohio ahead of Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Ten Alabama Air National Guard jets flew to Toledo, OH, on Tuesday to safer surroundings ahead of approaching Hurricane Michael.
“Special thanks to the 108th Fighter Wing for being such gracious hosts!” Alabama’s 187th Fighter Wing wrote on Facebook. “Partnerships like these define the flexibility of the Air National Guard.”
The 108th Fighter Wing extended its best wishes to everyone in the path of the storm.
“Yesterday we welcomed 10 F-16s from our friends at the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard as they evacuated ahead of Hurricane Michael,” the Ohio Guard wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with everyone in the path of the storm.”
