Homeowners urged to use licensed contractors in wake of storm

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabamians repairing their homes following the storm are urged to make sure contractors they use are licensed before making any decisions on spending money.
The Home Builders Licensure Board maintains a list of licensed residential homebuilders, and the Board and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says people should consult the list before making decisions.
The Board’s website, www.hblb.alabama.gov, contains information to help protect consumers from dishonest and unqualified contractors.
A state license is required when the cost of the job exceeds $10,000, Marshall's office said.
“It is important that consumers be mindful that unscrupulous people may seek to take advantage of their misfortune," Marshall said.
Homeowners also are encouraged to check on any references they are provided by builders or remodelers. In addition, they should get any quotes and contracts in writing,
Under state law, licensed homebuilders must use a written contract. Homeowners should look for the contractor’s contact information as well as the scope of work and a project completion date.
Homeowners should never make a full payment or large down payment up front, Marshall’s office said.
