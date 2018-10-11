Huntingdon returns home for conference showdown with Brevard

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will play their first home conference game on Saturday against Brevard.
The Hawks hope a return home will also bring along the first win of the season.
Huntingdon currently stands at 0-4.
"I hope that gives us a lift. The last time we played here we played pretty well. Always try to defend your home turf. Right now for us it is really not about where we are playing or who we are playing. It's about making sure that we are ready to play," said Huntingdon coach Mike Turk.
The Hawks are 0-2 in USA South Athletic Conference play while Brevard counters with a 1-1 conference record.
"All I know is they beat Methodist last week which is a team that whipped us pretty soundly. I think our guys understand where we are. What we need to do. It is just a matter of making sure we take care of our business and get ready to play," stated Turk.
Kickoff between Brevard and Huntingdon is set for 1 p.m. at Charles Lee Field.
