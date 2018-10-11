Hurricane Michael knocks down Panama City Beach landmark, Angelo’s Steak Pit bull

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WBRC) - A day after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle, Russell Jones shows you a closer look at some of the damage. The bull in front of Angelo’s Steak Pit, an iconic sight to anyone traveling to Panama City Beach, was knocked down in the storm.
Michael was downgraded to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. It could bring life-threatening floods to parts of southeast Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.
