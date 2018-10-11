Hurricane Michael knocks down Panama City Beach landmark, Angelo’s Steak Pit bull

By Sebastian Posey | October 11, 2018 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:14 AM

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WBRC) - A day after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle, Russell Jones shows you a closer look at some of the damage. The bull in front of Angelo’s Steak Pit, an iconic sight to anyone traveling to Panama City Beach, was knocked down in the storm.

The bull at Angelo's Steak Pit in Panama City Beach, Fla. (Source: Heather Evans )
The bull at Angelo's Steak Pit in Panama City Beach, Fla. (Source: Heather Evans ) (Source: Heather Evans)

Michael was downgraded to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. It could bring life-threatening floods to parts of southeast Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.