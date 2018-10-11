Junior League of Montgomery hosts 30th annual Holiday Market

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 30th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
To mark the milestone anniversary, there’s a new initiative this year called #JLMGivesBack. Through the money raised, #JLMGivesBack nearly $100,000 and 20,000 volunteer hours to community non-profits every year.
More than 100 merchants from across the country have set up shop at the Multiplex for what the Junior League boasts as the River Region’s best holiday shopping event of the season.
Holiday Market is open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.