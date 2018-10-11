2 juveniles charged for Montgomery vehicle burglaries

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection with three separate vehicle burglaries, Montgomery police said Wednesday.
Police responded to the 300 block of Dyas Drive concerning a vehicle burglary call on Sunday. Police arrested a 16-year-old male.
Police then came in contact with a 17-year-old suspect who was in possession of stolen property, police said. He was charged in two vehicle burglaries in two different locations; on Oct. 7 in the 400 block of Brookview Drive, and on Sept. 21 in the 2800 block of Tremont Drive.
Police also are investigating six reports of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles in the 1500 block of Federal Drive. Property, including a handgun, was taken through forced and unforced entry.
Police urge people not to leave valuable items in their vehicles and to lock them.
