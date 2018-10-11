The Latest: Weinstein attorney: Accuser should be prosecuted

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in New York. Weinstein is set to appear before a New York judge as his lawyers try to get the charges dismissed in his criminal case. Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defense motions assailing an indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)