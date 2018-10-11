Lee County cleaning up from Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Things are starting to dry out after Hurricane Michael sent inches of rain to Lee County.
“We did experience a great amount of rain and the outer bands of hurricane usually do dump like that," said Rita Smith with Lee County Emergency Management Agency. "We did have some minor side roads that got dumped on, everything seems and appears to be okay today.”
In addition to flooding, many Lee County residents experienced loss of power.
“Opelika Power Services had 300 without power Wednesday night at the peak of the storm. Alabama Power was, at the peak, 4,500 people being without power,” Smith said.
At this time, all power is believed to be restored.
"A couple of people that messaged us that were oxygen dependent. When we reached out and checked with those folks, they did have enough tanks then what they needed. They had eight-hour tanks and a back up travel tank so we were glad that we could reach out and speak with them,” Smith said.
In addition to power crews working to make sure that all power was restored, crews were also working to make sure that all roads were clear.
“We had reports of trees down. Some of those trees were really really large. Our volunteer firefighters worked all through the night clearing the roadways, clearing trees so that people would be able to pass through and not have accidents," Smith said.
No injuries were reported to the Lee County EMA.
