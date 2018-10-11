Millbrook officer resigns during internal investigation

MILLBROOK AL (WSFA) - A Millbrook police officer has resigned from the department while an internal investigation was underway, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.
Chief Johnson says his office was following up on information regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship between the unnamed officer and a female student who attended Stanhope Elmore High School when the officer abruptly resigned Monday.
Johnson said no formal complaint has been filed, to date, in connection to the allegation, but confirmed the officer was no longer with the police department.
The chief said an internal review started after his patrol division commander received information that indicated one of his officers was working an off duty security job at the high school and that he’d been seen talking to the female student on several occasions.
A fellow Millbrook police officer notified the patrol commander after noticing the officer and student engaging in conversation in isolated areas of the school parking lot, adding that several school employees were suspicious that there may be inappropriate activity between the two.
When questioned during the internal review, Johnson says the officer stated that the student had approached and confided in him information about an abusive relationship because she felt comfortable speaking with him.
Johnson said the officer was ordered refer the student to a school counselor and to end any further contact with her. He was also ordered not to work off-duty at the school or be on campus unless he was on a call for service.
Chief Johnson said said he spoke with the school principal, whom he said had heard similar reports, although the chief added that there haven’t been any allegations the two were involved in any sexual relationship.
The matter was believed to have been resolved, the chief said, until new evidence was found that indicated the officer and student were involved in “an inappropriate relationship.”
“We immediately reopened the internal investigation,” Johnson said. “When confronted the officer immediately tendered his resignation. We have been in contact with school officials, as well as the student’s parents. At this time the student’s parents have indicated that they do not wish to pursue prosecution.”
“I am disgusted about these allegations and I will not tolerate this type of behavior from our officers,” Johnson said. “Law enforcement is a public trust and we must hold ourselves to the highest of standards. I am proud of the officer that initially brought this to our attention. He had a suspicion that one of our officers was conducting himself in a manner that was unacceptable and he reported it to his patrol commander. Because of his attentiveness, a situation has been resolved to this point.”
