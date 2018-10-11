Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun has died

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun died in Los Angeles Thursday.
According to his daughter ShaKenya Calhoun, he lost consciousness and never woke up. She wrote in a Facebook post that her family is truly grateful for the time they had with Calhoun, and they will cherish the memories of him forever.
Calhoun founded Calhoun Enterprises, Inc., in 1984 and served as its president and CEO. He was the owner of Calhoun Foods, a Montgomery based grocery store that served the community for more than 30 years. The last Montgomery branch closed in 2015; at one point, seven stores were open in the capital city.
Calhoun also partnered with entertainer Steve Harvey on a number of projects, including Alabama State University’s Turkey Day Classic, which they helped promote until 2017. The pair also met with President Donald Trump in 2017 to discuss creating jobs for the American people.
Calhoun was 66 when he died. We’ve reached out to friends and business associates of Calhoun for reaction to his passing.
