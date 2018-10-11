Popular ‘Dixieland Delight’ back at Bama games, AD Byrne tweets

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - The popular song “Dixieland Delight,” will again fill Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday during the homecoming game against the Missouri Tigers.
The song by the group Alabama was a tradition at Bama games until some home fans changed the lyrics, making some uncomfortable.
But a tweet on Wednesday by Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne told the Tide faithful that “Dixieland Delight” would be back by popular demand on the Tide soundtrack, but that the tune needed to be sung right this time around. Bama fans were told to keep it clean and follow the video board during “Dixieland Delight.”
Byrne enlisted the aid of Terry Saban, coach Nick Saban’s wife, star back Damien Harris and SGA president Price McGiffert in a video encouraging Tide fans to keep the song clean.
“We are freeing Dixieland Delight,” Byrne said.
Alabama plays the SEC East Division Tigers at 6 p.m.
“Let’s do it right,” Terry Saban said, urging Tide fans to keep the tradition alive in what Byrne described as a second chance.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.