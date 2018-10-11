Say Goodbye to Michael

Tropical Storm Michael is pushing eastward through Georgia and into the Carolinas this morning. We’re done. Amazingly, our forecast dramatically improves today as clouds gradually clear out from west to east. Sunshine and cooler air will then dominate the region with highs expected to stay in the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the 50s across the entire area, offering the coolest night we’ve had so far this Fall. Sunshine and cooler, Fall-like air will set the stage for a beautiful weekend with no weather issues expected.