Woman lives in shack to raise funds to repair homes

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama woman is living in a shack for a week to help raise funds to improve homes for needy families.
Lisa Pierce, executive director of the Alabama Rural Ministry (ARM), says that there are more than 100 families in Lee and Macon counties alone who need repairs on their homes to make them adequate.
"The state itself has 171,000 families that are considered in inadequate housing," Pierce said.
Pierce is highlighting the need during the 11th Annual Sweet Homes for Alabama No More Shacks campaign. Pierce's group hopes to raise $100,000 to repair homes.
“It’s set up to basically replicate the conditions of substandard housing,” Pierce said of the shack. “So, what’s a home like that’s not warm in the wintertime, that’s not dry when it rains.”
In 2017, ARM raised $102,000. The organization usually has about 1,000 volunteers who perform about 95 percent of the repair work.
“The $100,000 goes to the materials that we are going to use. We serve about 20 families a year. Those houses can cost anywhere between $2,000 to $5,000 to repair,” Pierce said.
