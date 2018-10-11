2 women charged in fatal shooting of Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two women have been arrested in a shooting that left a Montgomery man dead, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Shanterrica Goldsby, 24, and Lucy Smith, 29, are each charged with one count of capital murder.
Terry Tallie, 27, was shot and killed on the evening of Oct. 3 following a fight with his ex-girlfriend earlier that day, police say.
Police were called to the shooting in 2200 block of Lucas Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tallie was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the investigation indicates the suspects fired into Tallie’s home from the road, and he was fatally struck.
