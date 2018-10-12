Analysis: Why did Michael get so strong just before landfall?

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Conditions were ripe for Michael to strengthen - the warm water of the Gulf, relatively low wind shear - but Michael strengthened beyond most meteorologists' expectations. Why?
A potential answer lies in the storm’s structural changes as it approached Panama City. Within Michael’s eye, small but very intense eddies developed. These “mesovortices” are almost like an eye within the eye. They spin violently, while also rotating around the inside of the eye.
At around 7am Wednesday, satellite and radar data confirmed that Michael had six of these mesovortices:
Over the next few hours, these mesovortices consolidated - and that is a huge deal. Each time these mesovortices merge, it releases “vorticity” - aka spin - into the eye. These mergers drop the pressure and increase the wind, thus strengthening the hurricane.
By 9:30am, Michael had gone from 6 mesovortices to 4 - and the hurricane’s pressure was rapidly dropping:
Between 9:30am and landfall, the remaining mesovortices merged, creating something called a “monopole.” These additional mergers - from 4 to 1 - consolidated power and spin even more within the eye. Pressure dropped from 937 millibars at 5am down to 919 millibars at landfall.
That’s an incredible 18 millibar drop in 7 hours, which is a very rare and very high rate of deepening.
Craziest of all? The wind hadn’t fully caught up with the pressure drop, yet. Michael could have been even stronger than it was at landfall. In fact, had Michael stayed over water an additional 3-6 hours, the wind would have caught up with the drop in pressure, and maximum sustained winds would have almost certainly been Category Five intensity.
