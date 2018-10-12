Arrest made in shooting of teenager in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in a shooting of a teenager on Oct. 5.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Brandon Parker, 19, with second degree assault in connection to the shooting in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. The teenage victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and his condition was changed to stable.
Police identified Parker, who knows the victim, as a suspect. He was arrested Thursday.
