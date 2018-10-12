Couple got married at airport because of Hurricane Michael

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) – A Florida couple got married in Jacksonville’s airport as Hurricane Michael moved ashore Wednesday.
They’d planned to exchange vows at the Leon County Courthouse and then fly out for their honeymoon.
Michael had other plans. But the couple was determined not to let the hurricane ruin their special day.
Jim and Lorri Beary got married in the middle of Jacksonville International Airport. But why the airport, of all places?
They’d planned to marry Wednesday, but county offices closed ahead of the storm, leaving the couple just a few days to figure out how they could wed before their planned honeymoon trip.
"At the house, when he told me that the courthouse was closing, yes, I freaked, and he calmed me down," Lorri Beary said.
After many phone calls, they got in touch with wedding officiant Selecia Young-Jones, who agreed to officiate their wedding at the airport.
“I knew that they’d be flying out and I thought, ‘Well, it’s a great atrium and a beautiful place and a public place,’” Young-Jones said.
She added: "This is indeed the most unique one I've done so far.”
The ceremony was brief, but once the marriage record was notarized, it was official: They were Mr. and Mrs. Beary.
After the newlyweds’ 10-day honeymoon in Italy, they plan to have a reception with family and friends, hopeful that they’ll return to a damage-free home.
Hurricane Michael moved ashore Wednesday at Category 4 strength.
It left six people dead and more than 500,000 without power in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WJXT via CNN. All rights reserved.