Dadeville duo playing music together for last 50 years

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There’s something to be said for consistency. It’s always nice to know what to expect. For one small country Alabama church, there’s never a question when it comes to the music.
“You know what you’re going to get Sunday, after Sunday, after Sunday, and you know it’s going to be good,” said Tim Thompson, pastor at Eagle Creek Church.
The church was established in 1851 and moved to its current location in Dadeville 50 years ago. Fifty years ago was also a special time at the church for two young girls.
“I was in the second grade when I started playing music here,” said organist Debbie Brewer.
“I started playing piano at the church when I was 11,” said pianist Vicky Patterson.
They started back in 1968, and have been playing together for the last 50 years.
“When the church bought the organ in 1968 she started playing the piano and we’ve played together every Sunday since,” said Brewer.
“We kind of read each other’s minds,” said Patterson.
“They just have such happy hearts, servant hearts, such humility about them,” said pastor Thompson. “Because both of them have that same spirit they mesh and work together in a beautiful way."
They communicate without ever saying a word.
"We will kind of look around because the organ books are a little higher, so she has to look around it,” said Patterson. “I just look over and we just kind of know."
It started out with two little girls, not even teenagers yet, playing music for the church. Now 50 years later their just getting better with time. The only question is, how long do they plan on playing?
“Until the Lord calls us home I suppose,” said Patterson.
You can see them in action every Sunday morning and Sunday evening.
