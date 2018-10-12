1 dead, 2 injured in early morning crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An early morning crash on Eastern Boulevard claimed one life and sent two others to the hospital.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1 a.m., and the boulevard was closed for about two hours while officers and crews worked to clear the scene. The intersections of Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard, as well as Young Barn Road and Eastern Boulevard, were shut down.
One person was killed in the crash, and two others sustained life-threatening injuries.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue worked to put out a vehicle fire at the crash site as well.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.