Fabulous Friday ahead!

Good morning! Central and south Alabama are waking up early on this Friday to our coolest morning since Spring; temperatures across our area have dropped down into the low/mid 50s. Thanks to some sunshine this afternoon, highs for our day will climb into the seasonable 70s. Finally - after a long, long delay, it will finally feel like Fall. The best part is we look to stay this way through the weekend and next week! Sunny, pleasant afternoons will give way to comfortably cool nights... for the next seven days, highs make the 70s and lower 80s, overnight lows will drop into the 50s.