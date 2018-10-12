FACT CHECK: No, a Prattville woman didn’t cook her murdered husband

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The headline is jaw-dropping: “Prattville: Woman Charged With Murder After Serving Corpse Of Husband At Family Dinner."
In addition to being perhaps the most disgusting “Fried Green Tomatoes-esq” way of disposing of a body, it’s also not true. But that hasn’t stopped people from sharing the story on social media and asking police and media if it’s real.
Here’s a screenshot of the report from “CBSNews10.”
The story has been pervasive enough online that the Prattville Police Department has issued a statement confirming that it’s fake.
We reached out to “CBSNews10” Thursday to ask for clarification on the story and the “CBSNews10” website, seeking information about whether it was intended to be satirical. As of noon Friday, there hasn’t been a response.
There are multiple problems with the story and website’s credibility. Don’t be duped into sharing a fake story. Here are some clues to watch for:
- The story is written as a local report, but there are no CBS affiliates in Alabama broadcasting on channel 10.
- For a local news website, there are no local news, sports, or weather stories. None. That’s a good clue the site isn’t a local TV news station.
- The site doesn’t identify which state, city, or DMA (Designated Market Area) to which “CBS10News” broadcasts. Local TV news stations thrive off interaction with their local community and generally like to share which city they’re serving.
- “CBSNews10” would be a local CBS Television affiliate if it were legitimate. Every TV station has call letters. (We’re WSFA!) While those letters may not be incorporated in the station’s branding, they should be somewhere on the website, at the very least you should be able to find them at the bottom of the website in a copyright statement.
- A check with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, finds that the website was registered on Oct. 5. Most TV news stations have a website, and have had a website a lot longer than a week. For example, WSFA.com was started in Feb. 1999.
- The story lacks any localized detail. While it mentions Prattville, there is no sourcing to any police official or public information officer. While stories sometimes lack a lot of detail due to ongoing investigations, area police departments will generally provide some detail specific to the case. And if it’s as bizarre as a murder victim being served for dinner, you can bet it will a police chief or sheriff on the record and sourced about the incident, even if they can’t provide much detail.
- The story says “The wife, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the man’s family, had discovered that her husband had been cheating on her with local sex workers.” It doesn’t work that way. If you’re charged with a homicide, that’s public record. Police don’t withhold murder suspect’s names to “protect the identity of the man’s family.”
- No competitor reports. With a story like this, you should expect a Google search to return multiple stories from other media outlets. This story has just one source.
- The story’s photo shows a Prattville police car. Or does it? When in doubt, do a reverse image search. That picture dates to at least 2014, and unless Prattville police bought the same patrol car from a different department and parked it in front of the same house to show off its door logo, it’s probably fake. [Photo checked on Tineye.com]
Take shocking stories with a grain of salt, and ask yourself if you’re being tricked into reading something fake. A little investigative work of your own can often times give you the answer you’re looking for on a story’s legitimacy, as well as that of the website it comes from.
